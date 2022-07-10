Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,996 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Whirlpool by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 628.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 119.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average of $189.11.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.
WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
