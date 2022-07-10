Sciencast Management LP Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 233.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:BR opened at $149.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

