Sciencast Management LP Buys 5,822 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $1,455,601.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,280,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,840,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 708,741 shares of company stock worth $81,980,642 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

