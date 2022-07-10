Sciencast Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $232.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

