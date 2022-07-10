Sciencast Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,870 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.