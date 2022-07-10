Sciencast Management LP Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

