Sciencast Management LP Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 239.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.91. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

