Sciencast Management LP Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

