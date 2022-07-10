Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.47 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,533 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 27.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 139,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $2,632,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.