Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,271 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 903,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 40.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in AECOM by 141.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of ACM opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. AECOM has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

