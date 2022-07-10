Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $18,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,338,000 after acquiring an additional 166,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $9,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,391 shares of company stock worth $1,258,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $73.96 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

