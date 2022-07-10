Sciencast Management LP Purchases 1,673 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.76.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $518.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.49. The company has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

