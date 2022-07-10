Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,079 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,114,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

