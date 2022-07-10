Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 36.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in HealthEquity by 220.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

