Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.04 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $420.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.34 and its 200-day moving average is $418.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

