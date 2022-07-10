Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.41 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 379,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,825,000 after purchasing an additional 224,543 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 168,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $78.68 and a one year high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.77.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

