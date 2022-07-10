Sciencast Management LP Takes $942,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.25 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.