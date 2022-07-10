Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $196.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $157.00 to $196.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

SGEN stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total value of $575,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,657,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

