SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $52.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of SEAS opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

