SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $52.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.
Shares of SEAS opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $76.57.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
