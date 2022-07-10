Security National Bank Acquires 3,142 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.01. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.