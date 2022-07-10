Security National Bank Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Security National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 6.7% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.87. The firm has a market cap of $395.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

