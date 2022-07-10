Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.
About Security National Financial (Get Rating)
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
