Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.43 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 28.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Security National Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Security National Financial by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 172,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

