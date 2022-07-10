Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading Up 5.9%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 70,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,795,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $985.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

