Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

