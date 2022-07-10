SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.52.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

About SIFCO Industries (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

