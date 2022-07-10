SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIF opened at $3.22 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.52.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.