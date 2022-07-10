SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIF opened at $3.22 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.52.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

