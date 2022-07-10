Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 450 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.86.

NYSE:SITE opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.