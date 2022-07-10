Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $59.72 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.96 and a beta of 2.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.