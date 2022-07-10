Sigma Planning Corp Buys 122 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYU. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $102.19 and a 52 week high of $126.62.

