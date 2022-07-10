Sigma Planning Corp Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

