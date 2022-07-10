Sigma Planning Corp Has $368,000 Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.10% of Liquidia worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 518,849 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.27 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $274.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $74,987.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,079.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,409.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,065,133 shares of company stock valued at $10,395,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

