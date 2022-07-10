Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,194 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSMO. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.