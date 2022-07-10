Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $30,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 230,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,660.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

