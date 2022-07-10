Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 926 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

PG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

