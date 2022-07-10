Solidarilty Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 484 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

