Solidarilty Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $60.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

