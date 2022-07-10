Solidarilty Wealth LLC Invests $184,000 in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 29.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of MTW opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $372.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

