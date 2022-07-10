Solidarilty Wealth LLC Invests $255,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

