Solidarilty Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

BMO opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

