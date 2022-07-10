Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

SOHO opened at $2.03 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

