SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.97 and its 200 day moving average is $174.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.