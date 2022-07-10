SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

