SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.