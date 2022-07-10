Spire Wealth Management Buys New Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XFLT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XFLT stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.