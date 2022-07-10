Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.76. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

