Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDM. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $2,970,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 63,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DDM stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.70. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $82.69.

