Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after buying an additional 187,123 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in BioNTech by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 257,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,457,000 after buying an additional 186,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in BioNTech by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after buying an additional 127,705 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.19. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

