Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $99.71 on Friday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

