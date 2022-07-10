Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Citigroup

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.89.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $144.72. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.