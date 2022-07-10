Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $252,336.27 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,296.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58.

Square stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -446.77 and a beta of 2.45. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Square in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Square by 10,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

